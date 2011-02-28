Wikileaks Goes After The Saudi Royal Family

Photo: ap

Wikileaks just released a motherload of info on the taboo subject of Saudi Arabian royal rents.The 1996 cable — entitled “Saudi Royal Wealth: Where do they get all that money?” — describes legal and illegal ways that royals grab money, according to Reuters.



For legal ways, there’s the monthly allowance given to thousands of princes and princesses. This ranged from $800 a month for “the lowliest member of the most remote branch of the family” to $270,000 a month for sons of Abdul-Aziz Ibn Saud.

For illegal ways, schemes include skimming $10 billion yearly from off-budget projects related to defence and infrastructure. One Saudi prince complained: “One million barrels per day” go entirely to “five or six princes.”

It’s nothing to start a revolution over, but the sheer scale of payments might anger the Saudi people. The big concessionary social-welfare package offered last week was worth only $37 billion. Big anti-government protests are scheduled for later in March.

