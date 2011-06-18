WikiLeaks Releases Video Of Julian Assange Complaining About House Arrest In Massive Country Estate

Photo: AP

WikiLeaks today released a short video showing Julian Assange’s life under house arrest in a 10-bedroom country mansion owned by one of his supporters.In the video, Assange and his associates complain bitterly about the inconveniences caused by the British government’s demands. They say the house arrest has affected the efficiency of the entire WikiLeaks organisation.



Assange was released on $315,000 bail in December, after spending nine days in jail. Under house arrest, he must wear an ankle bracelet tracking device and has to report to a local police station every day.

Assange has been under house arrest for 192 days as the British justice system considers extraditing him to Sweden to face charges of rape and sexual molestation. Assange is fighting a February decision that approved his extradition. The appeal hearings start July 12th.

Assange made news this week by auctioning off eight seats at a lunch with him and the Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Žižek to be held in July. Seats are expected to go for between $3,000 and $5,000.

