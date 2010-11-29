Wikileaks Docs Reveal Secret Scheme To Wean China Off Of Iranian Oil Supply

Photo:

Very interesting nugget from the WikiLeaks dump showing how the world of economics, security, and energy collide.Specifically, the documents reveal a plan, hatched by the US, whereby Saudi Arabia would guarantee China ongoing supply of oil in exchange for China weaning itself off Iran.



Here’s the exact paragraph, via NYT:

Deputy Foreign Minister Dr. Prince Torki told visiting

NEA A/S Feltman on January 26 (ref C) that FM Saud hadpressed the Chinese Foreign Minister hard on the need to be more active in working with the rest of the international community and the UN Security Council to counter the threat of Iran developing a nuclear weapon. FM Saud told FM Yang that Saudi Arabia was convinced Iran intended to develop a nuclear weapon, despite its assurances, and that only concerted international action could stop that. While no explicit bargain was discussed, Dep FM Torki explained that Saudi Arabia understood China was concerned about having access to energy supplies, which could be cut off by Iran, and wanted to attract more trade and investment. Saudi Arabia was willing to provide assurances on those scores to China, but only in exchange for tangible Chinese actions to restrain Iran,s drive for nuclear weapons.

Read the full relevant document here >

