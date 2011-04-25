SAFETY IN NUMBERS: The Strange Story Of How The NYT Secretly Scored The WikiLeaks Gitmo Files And Shared Them With NPR

The New York Times published the latest WikiLeaks dump last night revealing disturbing new details about the treatment and release of detainees at Guantanamo.



Except this time around it appears WikiLeaks has a leaker.

Neither the NYT nor the Guardian — in the past the main recipients of WikiLeaks dumps — were included in the media organisations WikiLeaks handed its latest round of documents to.

Relations between Julian Assange and the NYT and the Guardian became increasingly rocky beginning earlier this year, and NYT head Bill Keller has been increasingly, publicly critical of Assange of late.

Instead, the NYT were leaked the documents by a separate (and still undisclosed) source and then decided to share them with both NPR and the Guardian (last time around the Guardian shared the documents with the NYT, which had at that point been banished by Assange).

Here’s where it gets interesting.

The NYT et al. managed to scoop WikiLeaks and the media outlets it had shared the documents with — including the Washington Pose and the McClatchy group — by going live last night ahead of the embargo, leaving everyone else scrambling to catch up.

HuffPo’s Michael Calderone says that the McClatchy group was notified by WikiLeaks at 5:30 p.m. EST that the embargo was lifted. “So McClatchy — and the other news organisations working on the project — needed to scramble to finish their first stories as The Times and NPR put the finishing touches on theirs.”

