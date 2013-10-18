Here's A Tantalising Clip From The Wikileaks Movie 'The Fifth Estate'

The movie ‘The Fifth Estate,” about the life of Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, opens Friday and is almost as controversial as its subject.

Last week, Assange gave an interview to ABC News from his hideout at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where he dissed Dreamworks (they’re making money from his life but not donating to Wikileaks or his legal fund, he said), and the script (they didn’t consult him).

So far, the movie has gotten mediocre reviews, and only two stars on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics call it: “A fairly dull thriller about a hugely influential Internet phenomenon” (Claudia Puig, USA Today); and “Exhausting in a new way, the movie is a data dump devoid of drama,” (Joe Morgenstern, Wall Street Journal)

Even so, 90% of Rotten Tomato visitors say they want to see it.

This new clip sure is interesting, not for the action but for the conversation, where the characters talk about the morality of publishing people’s personal information on the web.

Take a look.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

