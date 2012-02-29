STRATFOR: Osama Bin Laden 'Was In Routine Contact With Pakistan's Spy Agency'

Hamid Gul is the former Director-General of the ISI

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Military intelligence company Stratfor claimed in internal emails to have proof that Pakistan’s spy agency knew the location of Osama bin Laden.Here’s an excerpt from the email dump released this week by WikiLeaks:



“‘Mid to senior level ISI and Pak Mil with one retired Pak Mil General that had knowledge of the OBL arrangements and safehouse,’ the email said of the officers involved. ‘I get a very clear sense we (U.S. intel) know names and ranks.'”

The emails suggest that Bin Laden “was in routine contact with Pakistan’s spy agency,” according to Damien McElroy at The Telegraph.

The Stratfor emails may clear up a lingering question about Bin Laden’s safe house in Pakistan: How is it possible that members of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence didn’t know Bin Laden was hiding less than a mile away from The Pakistan Military Academy?

The answer: It’s not.

Hacker collective Anonymous obtained the emails around Christmas. WikiLeaks purportedly has 5 million of them that they plan to publish in collaboration with media outlets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.