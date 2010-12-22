Has Wikileaks Suffered A Massive Leak Of Its Own?

Photo: AP

It appears that Wikileaks has suffered a massive leak of its own?A Norwegian newspaper is claiming that it’s obtained access to each of the 250,000+ cablegate documents, many of which Wikileaks itself has yet to publish.



Newsinenglish.no (via Alexi Mostrous):

On Wednesday, Norway’s main business newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (DN) reported that now WikiLeaks seems to have lost that control. Aftenposten, according to DN, gained access to all 251,287 documents with no strings attached and has been publishing stories about the contents of many over the past several days, without always publishing the original documents themselves.

“I have no comment on how we secured access to the documents,” Aftenposten’s news editor Ole Erik Almlid told DN. “We never reveal our sources, not in this case either.” DN also reported that WikiLeaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson had no immediate comment.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.