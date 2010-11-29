WikiLeaks Latest Dump Scooped By Twitter

Some sharp-eyed Germans reportedly got their hands on an accidentally early copy of Der Spiegel, which contained details of today’s rumoured big WikiLeaks dump and are Tweeting out the contents. Thus far, rather snoozy. From Gawker:



According to tweets from German-speaking Twitter users who snagged an embargoed copy of this week’s Der Spiegel (cover above), the cache of over 250,000 confidential diplomatic cables may be a bit of a let-down. At least from the German point of view there are no earth-shattering revelations, just a lot of candid talk about German leaders. Angela Merkel is praised as “teflon,” while German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle is repeatedly bashed. The cables also show Obama has “no emotional relationship with Europe,” focusing instead on Asian countries, according to Der Spiegel.

Read the full post at Gawker.

Gawker is the high-brow gossip sheet covering media, entertainment, politics and technology.

