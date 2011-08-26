WIKILEAKS: Inside Kazakhstan's Ridiculous Chamber Of Commerce Gala

While the new load of WikiLeaks seem to contain less bombshells than before, there are still some interesting tidbits to be found.



One cable from the US Embassy in details a celebration held last year by Kazakhstan for the 50th anniversary of its Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Presidents of the Russian, Belorussian, and German Chambers of Commerce were in attendance.

The cable describes the scene:

The evening had a very strong Soviet style and structure, from cherubic children in formal attire singing in a choir, to pledges of fraternal fidelity from the Russian and Belarusian Chambers of Commerce, to the glitzy appearance of Roza Rymbayeva, a middle-age megastar from the 1970s, who sang ABBA’s “The Winner Takes It All” to resounding applause. Other performances throughout the evening, interspersed with speeches and awards, included a pas de deux from Swan Lake, a violin virtuoso, a dozen boys on the dombra, and sexy girls in short skirts playing sax and singing.

The cable goes on to question the legitimacy of the supposedly-independent Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Read the whole thing here >

