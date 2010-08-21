UPDATE: Rape Charges Against Wikileaks Founder Withdrawn

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Update: And now it seems the charges have been withdrawn. We eagerly await an explanatio of this thoroughly strange story.Original post:



Julian Assange, the man behind Wikileaks, the controversial site that dumped thousands of classified documents relating to the Afghanistan war, has been charged with rape in Sweden, according to various media reports.

The news was first broken by a Swedish tabloid, and then confirmed by CNN.

On Twitter, WIkileaks described the charges as “Dirty Tricks.”

Assange — who is not currently in Sweden — denies the allegations.

In recent days, there’s been talk of another major document dump, and naturally governments around the world are paranoid. However it’s certainly not in Sweden’s character (at least what people think of as Swedish character) to silence someone.

The news also comes just one day after reports of the Pentagon wanting to bring charges in the Afghanistan document dump, though the details were scarce.

And on Wednesday, there was a report about of Assange’s camp that the Pentagon was willing to negotiate or talk about the next round of dumps, a report that the Pentagon totally denied.

So bottom line, in addition to the obvious fact that government’s are paranoid about Assange (naturally), this has been an exceptionally busy week on his front.

In any event, if Assange does have more explosive documents, we can probably expect to see them soon.

