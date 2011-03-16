Wikileaks Blames The Nuke Crisis On Japan's Government

Photo: ap

Wikileaks has released the first round of evidence casting some blame for the nuclear crisis on Japan. Cables revealed to the Telegraph show that the government dismissed or acted slowly on warnings.It’s not clear how serious these charges are.



One cable shows the IEAE warned in December 2008 that international safety rules needed to be revised as a strong earthquakes would pose a serious problem to nuclear power plants. Japan said at the time it would respond to this warning — but people will ask if they did enough.

Another cable showed that a Japanese court ordered the shutdown of a reactor that was vulnerable to earthquake — a decision that was later overturned by the government.

Another cable brought up concerns over power stations that recycled nuclear fuel . It quoted a newspaper: “There is something precarious about the way all electric power companies are falling in step with each other under the banner of the national policy. We have seen too many cases of cost reduction competition through heightened efficiency jeopardizing safety.”

Separate from Wikileaks, Chernobyl cleanup expert Iouli Andreyev has slammed construction methods at the Fukushima Nuke Plant.

