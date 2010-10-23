Here's The Bombshell Wikileaks Iraq Report Everyone Has Been Waiting For

A new document drop is out from WikiLeaks, which implicates the U.S. in knowing about Iraqi-on-Iraqi torture, but not acting.



Here are its key points, from The Guardian:

The casualty count for Iraqi civilians has been vastly undereported.

The Iraqi police and army abused and tortured Iraqi citizens, and the U.S. military knew and did nothing.

A description of the alleged torture, from The Guardian:

The numerous reports of detainee abuse, often supported by medical evidence, describe prisoners shackled, blindfolded and hung by wrists or ankles, and subjected to whipping, punching, kicking or electric shocks. Six reports end with a detainee’s apparent death.

Check out this video on the leaks, from Al Jazeera:



These documents were also leaked to The New York Times, which has now made them public. But The Times isn’t running with a torture headline.

They are focusing on Iranian aid for Iraqi insurgent militias. Those links have been well known, but the detail here is significant. They claim, according to the documents, one key Shiite militia commander was trained by both Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary guard.

It’s sure to be the topic of the weekend.

Now check out everything you need to know about America’s strategic threats for the next 25 years >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.