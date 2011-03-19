WIKILEAKS: India's Ruling Party Gave Out Vast Bribes, And Let America In On The Secret

Photo: Lok Sabha TV

Wikileaks has released a devastating cable showing corruption in the India National Congress party, according to The Hindu.The cable written by U.S. Charges d’Affairs Steven White describes a meeting with lawmaker Satish Sharma on the eve of a vote about an Indo-U.S. nuclear deal.



At Sharma’s office an aide bragged that the ruling party had bought all the necessary votes:

“Sharma’s political aide Nachiketa Kapur mentioned to an Embassy staff member in an aside on July 16 that Ajit Singh’s RLD had been paid Rupees 10 crore (about $2.5 million) for each of their four MPs to support the government. Kapur mentioned that money was not an issue at all, but the crucial thing was to ensure that those who took the money would vote for the government… Kapur showed the Embassy employee two chests containing cash and said that around Rupees 50-60 crore (about $25 million) was lying around the house for use as pay-offs.“

Opposition party members tried to bring attention to this back in 2008, waving bribes in the air at parliament. But the vote passed, and the investigation lost steam.

Since the cables were published yesterday there has been a massive uproar.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh issued a categorical denial today that he had anything to do with or knew about any bribes, according to The Hindu.

