Wikileaks Brings Down Another U.S. Ambassador, This Time In Ecuador

Heather Hodges

Photo: ap

Last night Ecuador asked Ambassador Heather Hodges to leave the country “as soon as possible” following comments revealed by Wikileaks, according to McClatchy DC.Hodges had described police chief Jamie Hurtado as corrupt in a 2009 communique:



“Hurtado’s corrupt activities were so widely known within the upper ranks of the (Ecuadorian National Police) that some Embassy officials believe that President Correa must have been aware of them when he made the appointment,” Hodges wrote in a “note” section of the communiqué. “These observers believe that Correa may have wanted to have a (police) chief whom he could easily manipulate.”

Her comments were published in Spain’s El Pais on Monday, and her ouster took only a day.

America’s ambassador to Mexico, Carlos Pascual, resigned last month after cables were released by Wikileaks.

