Wikileaks Has Stopped Publishing Leaks After Running Out Of Money

Wikileaks is temporarily pulling the plug on all published cables after announcing Monday that they’ve run out of money.



The secret-spilling Web site blames their financial burdens on an “unlawful financial blockade” which started last year when Bank of America, VISA, MasterCard, PayPal and Western Union refused to accept donations for their site, reported USA Today.

Wikileaks said the banking blockade “destroyed 95% of its revenues” and happened shortly after the publication of 250,000 U.S. State Department cables.

Without the financial companies’ cooperation, the group hasn’t been able to receive donations and, instead, been using its cash reserves for the past year to stay afloat.

Wikileaks said in a statement:

In order to ensure our future survival, WikiLeaks is now forced to temporarily suspend its publishing operations and aggressively fundraise in order to fight back against this blockade and its proponents.

WikiLeaks has published the biggest leaks in journalistic history. This has triggered aggressive retaliation from powerful groups.

The blockade is outside of any accountable, public process. It is without democratic oversight or transparency.

We have lodged an anti-trust complaint at the European Commission and expect a decision by mid-November as to whether the European Competition Authority will open a full investigation into the wrongdoing of VISA and MasterCard.

The blockade came into force within 10 days of the launch of Cablegate as part of a concerted US-based, political attack that included vitriol by senior right wing politicians, including assassination calls against WikiLeaks staff.

The whistle-blowing Web site has announced ways people can donate with an SMS.

Wikileaks’ Banking Blockade Chronology:

