The 8 Most Shocking Revelations From The Wikileaks Guantanamo Dump

News outlets around the world released the details from another trove of classified documents obtained by WikiLeaks. The New York Times, the Washington Post, the Guardian, and others gained access to files on over 700 prisoners in Guantanamo prison.
According to the Times, “Military intelligence officials, in assessments of detainees written between February 2002 and January 2009, evaluated their histories and provided glimpses of the tensions between captors and captives.”
The messages reveal some stunning details about the 779 people held at the controversial facility as well as the inner workings of the prison and its role in national security. The White House has called the document release “unfortunate.”
From the Post: 'According to the documents, bin Laden and his deputy escaped from Tora Bora in mid-December 2001. At the time, the al-Qaeda leader was apparently so strapped for cash that he borrowed $7,000 from one of his protectors -- a sum he paid back within a year.'
From the Times: 'The documents offer the first public look at the military's views of 158 detainees who did not receive a formal hearing under a system instituted in 2004. Many were assessed to be 'of little intelligence value' with no ties to or significant knowledge about Al Qaeda or the Taliban, as was the case of a detainee who was an Afghan used car salesman. But also among those freed early was a Pakistani who would become a suicide attacker three years later.'
According to the documents, officials from countries including China, Russia, Tajikistan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Algeria, and Tunisia questioned Guantanamo detainees.
'The Guantánamo files reveal the often fragile physical and mental condition of Guantánamo's oldest and youngest residents, who have included an 89-year-old man and boys as young as 14.' Moreover: 'At least 150 people were revealed to be innocent Afghans or Pakistanis - including drivers, farmers and chefs - rounded up during intelligence gathering operations in the aftermath of 9/11.'
