The 8 Most Shocking Revelations From The Wikileaks Guantanamo Dump

Photo: AP

News outlets around the world released the details from another trove of classified documents obtained by WikiLeaks. The New York Times, the Washington Post, the Guardian, and others gained access to files on over 700 prisoners in Guantanamo prison.



According to the Times, “Military intelligence officials, in assessments of detainees written between February 2002 and January 2009, evaluated their histories and provided glimpses of the tensions between captors and captives.”

The messages reveal some stunning details about the 779 people held at the controversial facility as well as the inner workings of the prison and its role in national security. The White House has called the document release “unfortunate.”

