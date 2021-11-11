Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been granted permission to get married in London’s high security Belmarsh Prison

Julian Assange speaks to the media from the balcony of the Embassy Of Ecuador on May 19, 2017 in London, England Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been granted approval to get married in prison.

He’s currently held in the high security Belmarsh facility in London.

His fiancée, Stella Moris, is a South African-born lawyer who said she’s been raising their two young sons.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been granted permission to marry his fiancée of four years in London’s Belmarsh Prison.

The couple received approval to tie the knot just days after Assange and his partner, Stella Moris, said they’d been blocked from getting married, The Guardian reported. They had planned to take legal action against the justice secretary, Dominic Raab, and the prison governor.

Assange has been held since 2019 in the high-security Belmarsh facility while the US seeks to extradite him.

Moris, a South African-born lawyer who met Assange in 2011 while on his legal team, has been fighting for him to be released on bail.

The two started a relationship in 2015 and got engaged two years later. Moris revealed last year that she’s been raising their two young sons since Assange sought asylum at an Ecuadorian embassy in 2012.

Assange, an Australian citizen, sought refuge at the embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was accused of sexual assault. He has repeatedly denied the claims, and the charges against him have since been dropped.

In 2019, he was arrested by UK police while facing espionage charges in the US over the leaking of classified documents. Wikileaks had published numerous military and defence documents related to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

UK law allows inmates to apply to get married in prison, under the 1983 Marriages Act. Applicants have to foot the cost of the wedding, and marriage ceremonies will have to take place in the prison.

The prison service said that Assange’s application was “considered and processed in the usual way by the prison governor, as for any other prisoner,” per the BBC.

Moris said she was “relieved that reason prevailed” and hoped there would be no “further interference” with her marriage, the BBC reported.