WikiLeaks Founder Ignores Police Surrender Notice And Stays In Ecuadorian Embassy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is citing advice that asylum law has priority over extradition law to justify hiding out in an Ecuadorian embassy.“This should not be considered any sign of disrespect. Under both international and domestic UK law asylum assessments take priority over extradition claims,” Susan Benn of the Julian Assange Defence Fund, told The Telegraph.



Assange reportedly remains holed up in a London Ecuadorian embassy, ignoring a police note ordering him to surrender.

He is seeking political asylum in Ecuador itself to avoid extradition to Sweden where he is accused of sex offence, according to The Telegraph.

