Hillary Clinton's campaign considered Apple CEO Tim Cook for vice president

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Tim Cook and John Podesta attend a fundraiser in California.

A stolen email leaked by WikiLeaks shows that Apple CEO Tim Cook was on a shortlist for vice president.

John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, sent an email discussing a “first cut of people to consider for VP,” Gizmodo spotted on Tuesday.

“Cheryl, Robby, Jake, Huma, Jennifer and I also did a first cut of people to consider for VP. I have organised names in rough food groups,” Podesta wrote.

The “food group” of business leaders include former Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Gates foundation chairperson Melinda Gates, and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, along with Cook.

Clearly, Cook was not tapped to be Clinton’s vice president, and he likely would have declined given that he’s got a pretty good gig running the world’s most valuable company.

In June 2015, the Clinton campaign planned a meeting with Cook, but a staffer said that the meeting “is one we should proceed cautiously.”

Cook is “supportive but new to this so I think we shouldn’t come on too strong,” a staffer wrote.

Cook eventually hosted a fundraiser for Clinton in August. It’s unknown whether he is a Republican or Democrat, although he has taken stances on issues such as gay rights and climate change, and his stances more closely align with the Democratic Party.

But Cook has also hosted a fundraiser for Paul Ryan, the current Republican Speaker of the House.

Apple declined to comment.

Here’s the entire list of VP candidates Podesta suggested:

Javier Becerra Julian Castro Eric Garcetti Tom Perez Ken Salazar Tammy Baldwin Kirsten Gillibrand Amy Klobuchar Claire McKaskill Jeanne Shaheen Debbie Stabenow Elizabeth Warren Michael Bennet Sherrod Brown Martin Heinreich Tim Kaine Terry McAuliffe Chris Murphy Tom Vilsack Steve Benjamin Corey Booker Andrew Gillum Eric Holder Deval Patrick Kasim Reed Anthony Foxx John Allen Bill McCraven Mike Mullen Mary Barra Michael Bloomberg Ursula Burns Tim Cook Bill Gates Melinda Gates Muhtar Kent Judith Rodin Howard Schultz Bernie Sanders

