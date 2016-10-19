Hillary Clinton's campaign considered Apple CEO Tim Cook for vice president

A stolen email leaked by WikiLeaks shows that Apple CEO Tim Cook was on a shortlist for vice president.
John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, sent an email discussing a “first cut of people to consider for VP,” Gizmodo spotted on Tuesday.
“Cheryl, Robby, Jake, Huma, Jennifer and I also did a first cut of people to consider for VP. I have organised names in rough food groups,” Podesta wrote.
The “food group” of business leaders include former Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Gates foundation chairperson Melinda Gates, and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, along with Cook.
Clearly, Cook was not tapped to be Clinton’s vice president, and he likely would have declined given that he’s got a pretty good gig running the world’s most valuable company.
In June 2015, the Clinton campaign planned a meeting with Cook, but a staffer said that the meeting “is one we should proceed cautiously.”
Cook is “supportive but new to this so I think we shouldn’t come on too strong,” a staffer wrote.
Cook eventually hosted a fundraiser for Clinton in August. It’s unknown whether he is a Republican or Democrat, although he has taken stances on issues such as gay rights and climate change, and his stances more closely align with the Democratic Party.
But Cook has also hosted a fundraiser for Paul Ryan, the current Republican Speaker of the House.
Apple declined to comment.
Here’s the entire list of VP candidates Podesta suggested:
Javier Becerra
Julian Castro
Eric Garcetti
Tom Perez
Ken Salazar
Tammy Baldwin
Kirsten Gillibrand
Amy Klobuchar
Claire McKaskill
Jeanne Shaheen
Debbie Stabenow
Elizabeth Warren
Michael Bennet
Sherrod Brown
Martin Heinreich
Tim Kaine
Terry McAuliffe
Chris Murphy
Tom Vilsack
Steve Benjamin
Corey Booker
Andrew Gillum
Eric Holder
Deval Patrick
Kasim Reed
Anthony Foxx
John Allen
Bill McCraven
Mike Mullen
Mary Barra
Michael Bloomberg
Ursula Burns
Tim Cook
Bill Gates
Melinda Gates
Muhtar Kent
Judith Rodin
Howard Schultz
Bernie Sanders
NOW WATCH: The internet can’t decide whether this purse is white or blue
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.