The Wikileaks email dump includes what appears to be John Podesta's Apple ID password

For the past week, Wikileaks has been publishing private emails apparently stolen from Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta’s emails.

One of those emails, dated May 16, 2015, includes what appears to be Podesta’s password for his Apple account.

Now Podesta’s iPhone has reportedly been wiped, right-wing website Breitbart said in a post citing Twitter user Julian Wan, who appears to be a Trump supporter. He tweeted several screenshots showing what appear to be private Apple ID setting screens including phone numbers and addresses.

Do @TheDemocrats know nothing about security? Pedesta’s phone got wiped by anon… Password from #WikiLeaks pic.twitter.com/PKiBXfa0Y0

— Julian Wan (@juliangwan) October 12, 2016

Of course, screenshots can be faked.

Podesta’s other accounts may be in danger of being compromised if he used the same password as he used for his Apple ID.

The Clinton campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

