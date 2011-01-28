WikiLeaks Spurs On Protests By Releasing New Egypt Corruption Cables

Now for Julian Assange’s contribution to the Egyptian riots.



WikiLeaks declared via twitter it would start releasing cables about Egyptian corruption this morning. Judging by the first tweet (a link to this article), the group is reacting to Egypt’s total shutdown of internet activity.

See the latest on the Wikileaks twitter page. Here are some highlights:

A cable on police brutality:

Torture and police brutality in Egypt are endemic and widespread. The police use brutal methods mostly against common criminals to extract confessions, but also against demonstrators, certain political prisoners and unfortunate bystanders.

Egypt’s abuse of emergency laws:

Egypt’s State of Emergency, in effect almost continuously since 1967, allows for the application of the 1958 Emergency Law, which grants the GOE broad powers to arrest individuals without charge and to detain them indefinitely.

Rogue Egyptian priests feed US adoption racket (!):

For the past 16 months, the Fraud Prevention Unit (FPU) has been investigating cases of illegal adoptions in Egypt (see ref). Coptic priests, nuns and doctors remain key players in the illegal adoptions.

Mubarak’s meeting with Lieberman:

the current split within Arab ranks between “moderates” (Egypt and Saudi Arabia) and “radicals” (Syria and Qatar)… has “paralysed the peace process.”

Mubarak on Bush:

Mubarak viewed President Bush (43) as naive, controlled by subordinates, and totally unprepared for dealing with post-Saddam Iraq, especially the rise of Iran,s regional influence.

