WIKILEAKS: Edward Snowden Has Requested Asylum In Six More Countries, But We're Not Saying Which Ones

National Security Agency leak source Edward Snowden has submitted applications for asylum in six additional countries, the anti-secrecy organisation WikiLeaks said Friday.



WikiLeaks — which has claimed to be representing Snowden since his leaks revealed information about the NSA’s surveillance programs — said it wouldn’t disclose the six countries out of fear of “U.S. interference.”

On Monday, the organisation said it had submitted applications to 19 countries on Snowden’s behalf, which came in addition to outstanding requests in Ecuador and Iceland.

Thus far, it looks like the most likely potential destinations for Snowden would come in Venezuela and Bolivia. On Friday, another possible country — Iceland — voted to table a proposal to grant Snowden citizenship in the country, according to Reuters. Iceland’s parliament voted not to debate the measure before its summer recess.

Here are the 19 countries to which WikiLeaks requested asylum for Snowden on Monday. Aside from Venezuela and Bolivia, all countries have either flatly said “no,” or it is viewed as highly unlikely that they would grant Snowden’s request:

Republic of Austria, the Plurinational State of Bolivia, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Cuba, the Republic of Finland, the French Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of India, the Italian Republic, the Republic of Ireland, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Republic of Nicaragua, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Poland, the Russian Federation, the Kingdom of Spain, the Swiss Confederation and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

