WIKILEAKS DOWN AGAIN AFTER DNS PROVIDER PULLS THE PLUG

The WIkileaks saga continues.



First Amazon pulled the plug and stopped hosting the site. Then it went back up, as it was hosted by a company in Europe, presumably this one.

Now a new problem: It’s US-based DNS provider EveryDNS has pulled the plug, all the DDOS attacks.

The site can be reached by going directly to its DNS number: http://88.80.13.160.

