WikiLeaks Defector Explains What's Wrong With WikiLeaks And Why He's Creating A New Site Called "OpenLeaks"

The founder of a new WikiLeaks-like site called “OpenLeaks,” Daniel Domscheit-Berg, took the stage today at DLD and explained what he thinks WikiLeaks is doing wrong and why he is creating OpenLeaks.Domscheit-Berg used to be the head of communications at WikiLeaks. He quit in September and dismissed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as a paranoid control freak.



The problem with WikiLeaks, Domscheit-Berg says, is that it is trying to do too many things and reinvent too many wheels.

Specifically, it is not only allowing companies and individuals to make public information that might not otherwise be made public–a noble and worthwhile goal, according to Domscheit-Berg–it is also pronouncing judgement on that information and choosing which information to release based on its own political goals.

OpenLeaks, says Domscheit-Berg, will focus only on the former goal.

It will create a site in which anonymous sources can submit information while remaining anonymous. Then it publish the information–or not–depending on its assessment of whether it is worth knowing.

It will then partner with a handful of other media outlets who will provide the second part of what WikiLeaks is trying to provide, which is analysing, editorializing, and publicizing the information.

OpenLeaks was supposed to begin testing this month but it has been delayed until an undetermined date, in part because Domscheit-Berg is busy with other things.

