Wikileaks Had A Great Response To The CIA Joining Twitter

There were myriad reactions to the CIA joining Twitter on Friday, but the radical transparency website Wikileaks had a great response that probably irritated the intelligence agency often operating in the shadows.

The Wikileaks Twitter account, which many believe to be controlled by founder Julian Assange, welcomed the CIA with this:

The CIA account did not respond. But there’s little doubt Wikileaks has become a thorn in the side of the U.S. intelligence community. Relying on a cache of documents stolen by Chelsea Manning and others, the organisation has shared of hundreds of thousands of classified documents relating to Guantanamo Bay, the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, and diplomatic cables.

With this particular tweet, the links Wikileaks shared were to an internal CIA analysis on public relations strategies to gin up support in Europe for the war in Afghanistan, and another report looking at the possibility that the U.S. could be perceived by foreigners as exporting terrorism.

The last link, to search results for “CIA” on the Wikileaks, yields 112,200 results. Ouch.

