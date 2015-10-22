WikiLeaks says it plans to release emails of the CIA chief

WikiLeaks says that it has obtained the contents of CIA chief John Brennan, and that it plans to release them “shortly.”

The announcement was made via the transparency website’s Twitter account:

ANNOUNCE: We have obtained the contents of CIA Chief John Brennan’s email account and will be releasing it shortly.

— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 21, 2015

Brennan’s personal email account was hacked this week by a hacker claiming to be a “stoner” teenager motivated by opposition to US foreign policy. This is presumably how Wikileaks came to obtain these emails.

We’ll update this post with new information.

