WIKILEAKS: Chinese Firm Sold Chemical Weapons Equipment To Iran

A Chinese company provided Iran with key chemical weapons equipment and know-how, according to a leaked 2009 U.S. Embassy cable from Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.



The cable, provided by Wikileaks to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, indicates that the U.S. State Department believed the Chinese firm Zibo Chemet provided technology and expertise to produce glass-lined reactor equipment, thereby “significantly enhancing Iran’s ability to produce indigenously chemical equipment suitable for a chemical warfare program.”

Zibo’s glass-lined equipment is resistant to the raw chemicals used in nerve gas and other chemical weapons.

The cable asks the U.S. Embassy in Beijing to demand that the Chinese government take aggressive action against Zibo.

The firm was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2007 for providing similar technology to Iran, North Korea and Syria. Zibo also faced sanctions in 2004 and 2005 for violating the Iran Nonproliferation Act, according to the Nuclear Threat Initiative.

The cable is the latest in a series of Wikileak-ed dispatches that imply that Beijing is complicit in hiding WMD proliferation activities by Chinese companies.

