WIKILEAKS: China Could Ask U.S. To Get Out Of South Korea

How could Chinese-American military tensions ratchet higher? What if China told America to get out of Korea.



American diplomats have warned about this scenario, according to a Wikileaks cable released in time for Hu’s visit. Today, this story is on the front page of Korea’s conservative newspaper Chosun Ilbo:

According to the cables, “A peaceful resolution of the threat posed by North Korea might cause China to call for an end to the U.S. base presence on the Korean Peninsula.”

Or China might focus on other U.S. regional interests:

“Over the past 30 years, Chinese officials have come to begrudgingly acknowledge the benefits to East Asia resulting from the U.S. military presence in the Pacific,” the report claims but adds, “Perceived threats to China’s security posed by Japan’s participation in missile defence or by future high-tech U.S. military technologies might cause tomorrow’s Chinese leaders to change their assessment and to exert economic pressures on U.S. allies like Thailand or the Philippines to choose between Beijing and Washington.”

By the way, China now has its own stealth fighter, aircraft carrier and “aircraft carrier killer” missile.

