And Now Presenting, The Most Unimpressive Wikileak Yet

Photo: By Taylor.McBride™ on flickr

Another non-shell courtesy of banned-on-Amazon Wikileaks.According to NYT some diplomats fretted that Canadians “mistrusted” America and carried a chip on their shoulder.



Seriously. WIkileaks has uncloaked the fact that diplomats view Canadians exactly the way any American that’s ever gone to Toronto, or been lectured about the superiority of Canadian healthcare, already does.

Frankly, we’d have been worried if the Diplomats hadn’t figure that out.

