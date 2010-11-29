The Latest WikiLeaks Documents Are Out -- Secret World Of International Diplomatic Corps Uncloaked

Photo: www.flickr.com

The New York Times has just published its first publication on the latest Wikileaks drop.The documents come from secret international cables within the US diplomatic corps.



Right off the bat, there doesn’t appear to be a huge smoking gun — instead we’re getting a very unusual internal look at how the US views the rest of the world: who our enemies are, our friends, etc.

Der Spiegel takes a very grim view towards what what the leaks mean to the US, declaring them to be “nothing short of a political meltdown for US foreign policy. Meanwhile, The Guardian has a fantastic map-based visualisation of the leaks.

Among the revelations

Iran has fortified its weapons cache with the help of Russian-designed missiles and North Korea.

Saudi King Abdullah can’t stand Iran. In fact, the entire Middle East is basically uncomfortable with Iran right now.

The US has been involved in a dangerous standoff with Pakistan regarding nuclear fuel since 2007 (not surprising at all)

Under Hillary Clinton, us diplomats have been urged to help spy on the UN.

Afghanistan is seen as corrupt (shocking!)

US officials have been wargaming a North Korea collapse (again, not surprising).

Vladimir Putin and Sylvio Burlesconi have an unusually close friendship (amusing).

