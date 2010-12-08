WIKILEAKS: Britain's Suspicious Decision To Free The Lockerbie Bomber Really Was All About Oil

Among the biggest Wikileaks embarrassments for the UK came out last night, while Julian Assange waits in police custody.



Britain’s sudden release of the Lockerbie Bomber in August 2009, which everyone assumed was motivated by oil, really was all about oil (via Daily Mail).

Diplomatic papers reveal that Libyan officials “convinced UK embassy officers that the consequences if Megrahi were to die in prison… would be harsh, immediate and not easily remedied.”

Colonel Gaddafi threatened to cut Britain “off at the knees” if the terrorist wasn’t sent home.

No word in the papers as to whether BP drilling rights were mentioned, as has been rumoured. However, we assume BP and other British interests in the area would have been kicked out of the area. Likewise, Libya may have cut the flow of oil exports to energy-starved Britain.

