WikiLeaks' Bank Of America Bombshell May Have Been Destroyed

In an interview in Der Spiegel, former WikiLeaks spokesman Daniel Domscheit-Berg claims to have destroyed more than 3,500 unpublished files being held by the site.



Domscheit-Berg claims that the files were “shredded” when he left the company last summer, as he did not believe WikiLeaks head Julian Assange could protect the sources.

The FT reports that this data is likely to include the long-awaited Bank Of America files, as well as data related to the US no fly list (which would include names of suspected terrorists).

In response, Julian Assange has written a post that alleges Domscheit-Berg has been liaising with members of the international intelligence community. The post does not deny that the files may have been destroyed.

Domscheit-Berg and Assange split in August 2010, and Domscheit-Berg later wrote a book, “Inside WikiLeaks”, that painted an extremely negative picture of Assange. He later went on to announce his own website, “OpenLeaks”, which would act as a rival to WikiLeaks.

One interesting observation — Domscheit-Berg claims the documents were “shredded”. Did WikiLeaks really keep their files on paper with no back up files?

Regardless, this seems like a big problem for the beleaguered WikiLeaks.

