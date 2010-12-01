Wikileaks Next Document Drop May Target Bank Of America

Is the target of the Wikileaks “Big Bank” exposé going to be Bank of America?



As the Huffington Post points out, Julian Assange talked about BofA last year in an interview with Computer World, claiming “he had acquired a large cache of information from Bank of America.”

He specified that he has 5GB of material on the company.

In the interview Assange said:

“At the moment, for example, we are sitting on 5GB from Bank of America, one of the executive’s hard drives. Now how do we present that? It’s a difficult problem. We could just dump it all into one giant Zip file, but we know for a fact that has limited impact. To have impact, it needs to be easy for people to dive in and search it and get something out of it.”

Yesterday, a Forbes interview revealed that early next year, Assange will drop a trove of documents that could take down “one or two banks.”

He confirmed that the information comes from a U.S bank.

Speculation that BofA is the bank in question is not unexpected, especially in the wake of the robo-signing scandal, which exposed an uncontrolled, often messy operation within the bank’s finance and mortgage divisions.

At the same time, if he’s been sitting on this treasure trove of damning evidence – why hasn’t he released it already?

Assange told Forbes that the Big Bank leak will include thousands of internal documents, which have “an overlap between corporate and government leaks.”

In typical Assange fashion, he emphasised the information “will be exposed on Wikileaks.org with no polite requests for executives’ response or other forewarnings. The data dump will lay bare the finance firm’s secrets on the Web for every customer, every competitor, every regulator to examine and pass judgment on.”

Click here for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.