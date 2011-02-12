WikiLeaks Insider's New Book Calls Assange A "Paranoid, Power-Hungry, Megalomaniac," Reveals His Love Children

The hostility between Julian Assange and ex-WikiLeaks associate Daniel Domscheit-Berg is mounting (the quick brush-up: former WikiLeaks spokesman and editor left WikiLeaks with other former employees, including a systems architect, and formed OpenLeaks last September).



Domscheit-Berg released his book, “Inside WikiLeaks” yesterday and the people at WikiLeaks are pissed.

In additions WikiLeaks has threatened to take legal action against the defector — or ousted associate, depending on which side you ask.

The book’s details about Assange are not pretty. Excerpts, (leaked to Cryptome…ah the irony), claim that Assange transitioned from being “imaginative, energetic (and) brilliant to a paranoid, power-hungry, megalomaniac.” Although the exact nature of Domscheit-Berg’s role in WikiLeaks is not defined, he was high up in the ranks, and had been photographed next to Assange right before he left to form OpenLeaks.

Aside from blasting Assange as some kind of cyber-dictator and a serious chauvinist, Domscheit-Berg reveals that he felt the level of security at WikiLeaks had been compromised. Although the exact details of what has been changed about WikiLeaks’ website architecture is cloudy, most analysis of the text reveals that he has taken over the system by which new leaks are submitted to WikiLeaks — that is, until the site’s sources are appropriately protected, in his opinion.

He also reportedly lifted approximately 300,000 documents from the site, claiming that leaving them in Assange’s trust would be irresponsible.

Andy Greenberg of Forbes reports that WikiLeaks has said it will take action against Domscheit-Berg for “various acts of sabotage.”

In a response to the WikiLeaks threats, Domscheit-Berg wrote back to Greenberg, claiming that he only received a letter from Johannes Eisenberg, Assange’s lawyer, which does not accuse him of any actual crimes or legal violations.

“It is a mere statement, written in the worst German I ever read,” writes Domcheit-Berg.

He concludes that the WikiLeaks submission system needed a total overhaul because “the owner and developer of that system has decided to no longer allow WikiLeaks to use it, due to the lack of trust in Julian and the way he is ‘leading’ this organisation, and Julian behaving irresponsibly with source material.”

As the book’s contents are picked apart by the media world, details of Assange’s gory personal life keep revealing themselves. Apparently he’s fathered at least four children, ranging from 6 months to 20 years old (the latter, Daniel Assange, we knew about already). He also loved boasting about little versions of himself toddling around various continents. If this book doesn’t convince psychologists to keep narcissistic personality disorder in the DSM-5, nothing will.

We will continue to update as the story develops.

