Shep Smith On Assange Warrant: 'One Thing To Take Down Military And State Dept, It's Another Thing To Mess With A Big Bank!'

Shep Smith had a rowdy roundtable on Studio B today to discuss the Interpol warrant that went out for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange yesterday. The discussion began with speculation about the motives behind the rape charges — said Shep: “we wouldn’t be talking about his rape case if he hadn’t WikiLeaked us” — and concluded when Shep succinctly summed up what all the hoopla was about:



Isn’t the bottom line that they [America] wants this guy and they’re pushing Sweden follow through…you know what, they’re worried now that he’s got this hard drive from the Bank of America…it’s one thing to bring down the United States State Dept. it’s another thing to mess with a big bank!

Truer words. Shep followed this up by arguing that the information gleaned from the current dump, gossipy though it may sometimes be, is important for the American public to know.

Said Shep: “Aren’t you glad on some level that people realise on some that President Karzai…is motivated on some level by paranoia…is not a very good partner in this thing …and that was worth $2 1/2 billion dollars a week and our young men and women’s lives. I think it’s probably good that people know that!”

Video below. Segment begins at the 5:30 mark.

Still here? Why not follow us on Twitter or bookmark us here.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.