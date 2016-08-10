WikiLeaks offers $20,000 for information on former DNC staffer's murder

LinkedIn Seth Rich, former DNC staffer

The group WikiLeaks on Tuesday said it is offering $20,000 for information leading to a conviction in the case involving the death of a former Democratic National Committee staffer earlier this year.

“ANNOUNCE: WikiLeaks has decided to issue a US $20k reward for information leading to conviction for the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich,” the website tweeted.

Police have said it is possible that Rich’s death was the result of an attempted robbery in the Bloomingdale neighbourhood of Washington, DC, last month. The case remains under investigation, and police and the victim’s mother appealed last week for tips on Rich’s murder.

Rich’s case has gained an inordinate amount of attention from some right-leaning outlets, which have posited without factual evidence that Rich’s death was part of a larger conspiracy.

WikiLeaks, which appeared to fan those flames Tuesday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Its announcement came several weeks after the organisation revealed hacked internal emails in which top DNC staffers floated potential lines of attack on Sen. Bernie Sanders during a heated Democratic primary campaign. The FBI has launched an official investigation into the intrusion, which has been linked to Russian hackers.

WikiLeaks has come under fire in recent weeks for its blatant criticism of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and relative silence about Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Asked about whether the organisation was biased toward Trump, founder Julian Assange said the US election was the equivalent of choosing between “cholera or gonorrhea.”

There appears to be little sympathy for the DNC within WikiLeaks.

When Business Insider suggested in a Twitter message last month that some individuals mentioned in the leaked DNC emails feared another round of leaks at the party’s convention in Philadelphia, the organisation had a succinct response.

“Poor babies,” WikiLeaks responded.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.