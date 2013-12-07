Here's How To See Every GIF On Wikipedia

If you’ve cruised Wikipedia lately, you’ve probably noticed that it’s fundraising for its massive knowledge database.

Well-timed with these efforts is the release of WikiGIFS, a website created by developer Joël Farunsic. The site allows you to click through every GIF ever uploaded to Wikipedia.

A lot of the GIFs are really science-y, but there’s also a treasure trove of truly weird and beautiful animations. The site sucks you in because you have no idea what could pop up next.

Try not to get distracted for too long. Hat-tip to Digg Editor Josh Petri for clueing us in about the site.

