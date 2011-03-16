Is The Nintendo Wii Dead?

By James Brightman

The Wii was once the hottest item in gaming, but in 2010 Nintendo’s console saw some pretty big declines. Publishers and industry experts have been calling for a price cut and are looking forward to a new Nintendo console, but so far Mario and company have remained silent. Strategy Analytics believes that Nintendo needs to do something to address its Wii declines very soon.

“The largest decline [in 2010] was seen by Nintendo’s Wii, whose unit sales fell by 24%. Both Microsoft’s Xbox 360 and Sony’s PlayStation 3 have been helped by the introduction of new motion sensor experiences, and have capitalised on the lack of continued innovation on the Wii platform,” noted Jia Wu, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics.

Wu continued, “Microsoft’s Kinect was clearly one of the winners in 2010. In the second half of 2010, the Xbox 360’s market share for the first time exceeded the 30% mark among the current generation fixed consoles, which was clearly driven by the Kinect launch.”

David Mercer, Principal Analyst at Strategy Analytics, essentially called for Nintendo to launch a Wii 2. “Nintendo must act quickly if it wants to avoid becoming an also-ran in the TV console market,” he said. “The Wii’s time has passed and while the 3DS will help to boost its position in the handheld market, the company cannot afford to let the TV market slip away.”

