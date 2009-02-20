Wii's Secret To Success: Young Boys And Old Women

We already know Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Wii crushes the X360 and PS3 month after month in sales. But where does Wii escpecially dominate? Young boys and old women.

So says Nielsen, via Gamedaily:

The metered usage data, which covers last year’s all-important fourth quarter (October – December), shows that Nintendo’s console does a good job attracting boys age 6-11….

Furthermore, usage of the Wii by women over 35 is much higher than with the Xbox 360 and PS3. Wii Fit, Guitar Hero and Rock Band were cited as products that have been particularly enticing for older females. While the Wii has certainly brought in a new audience, the more traditional 18-24 age group (often looked at as the hardcore gamer demographic) has engaged in much less Wii usage – for both genders in this age range.

And what motivates people to buy the PS3? Blu-ray?

Nope: Brand loyalty.

As for the other consoles, Nielsen found the PS3 to skew the oldest of the three platforms, possibly because of consumer brand loyalty and since Sony dominated the market with the PS One in 1994 and PS2 in 2000. “Gamers who owned one or both of these consoles in their youth may have ‘graduated’ to the PS3 in their assumed adulthood. For both males and females, the highest usage came from the 18-24 age group,” Nielsen noted.

Microsoft’s Xbox 360, meanwhile, seemed to find the middle ground between Wii and PS3. Among males, the largest percentage of usage was found in the 12-17 age group, older than Wii, but younger than PS3. For females, the 25-34 age group had the highest percentage of usage.

