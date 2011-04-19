Wii Price Slashed By Retailers Eager To Clear Inventory

By James Brightman



Wii successor rumours continue to persist, and in the meantime several retailers have already lowered the price on the current Wii to $169.99. GameStop, Best Buy, Target and others all seem to be trying to spike sales and clear inventory with the new, low price. This comes not long after word got out that Nintendo would officially cut the price to $150 on May 15 – Nintendo has yet to confirm that.

Whether it’s a price cut, a new console or both, it’s clear that Nintendo needs to do something to start regaining market share and mindshare in the console space. One analyst believes that Nintendo must launch a new system by this holiday season or they’ll really be in trouble. Another analyst told us that a more powerful Nintendo console would enable the company to regain dominant market share against Microsoft and Sony.

We’ve pinged Nintendo to ask if they have any comment on the retail price drops; we’ll let you know what we hear. [Update: A spokesperson has, naturally, avoided talking about any official price cuts, telling us, “Nintendo provides suggested retail pricing on its hardware and software products. The final price in stores is always up to retailers to determine.”]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.