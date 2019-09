Here’s an (somewhat) insane ad for a German Wii game that’s been making the rounds on Twitter. It’s very sexxxy. So, you might not want to watch it at work, unless you want all your coworkers to laugh at it with you.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.