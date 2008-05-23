Wii Fit Reviews Are Flabby. So What?

Vasanth Sridharan

Nintendo’s Wii Fit, the video game that’s supposed to, um, make you fit, came out this week accompanied by much fanfare. But not so much love from the critics.

Metacritic, a site that aggregates and averages reviews from different publication, says the game has scored an 80 (for the record, we’ve been sceptical about the game’s chances as well).

That’s a fair grade, but it’s a far cry from Grand Theft Auto IV’s (TTWO) record-setting 98. You’d think Nintendo, which is spending a ton on marketing, was hoping for something better.

Or maybe they don’t really care that much — because much of the broad audience the Wii and Wii Fit don’t read game reviews to begin with.

