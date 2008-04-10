Can The Wii Become An Online Player?

Now that the dust has settled, it’s clear that all three next-gen game consoles have have claimed a specific niche:



Xbox 360 (MSFT): superior online play.

PS3 (SNE): Best graphics, Blu-ray.

Wii: Fun and inexpensive.

But the lines might get blurry in the near future.BBC announced that it would stream programming on the Wii in the UK. Couple that with the release of Wii Ware, which will offer new downloadable games, next month ($), and the Wii becomes a formidable player online. Granted, playing current Wii titles online isn’t the best experience right now. But the Wii is a cheaper system that has outsold both of its competitors in the U.S., and could continue to do so with more and more online upgrades.

That’s not to say that the other two consoles aren’t moving toward the Wii. Both PS3 and Xbox 360 have downloadable songs for games like Rock Band, which crosses over into the “video games for non-gamers” market the Wii dominates.The Wii doesn’t have this support because Harmonix, Rock Band’s maker, says that the system needs a built-in hard drive. And Microsoft is supposedly working on its own Wii-like controller.

