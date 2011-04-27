Here Are All The Wii 2 rumours We Know About So Far (In Case You Can't Wait Until 2012)

After reporting some poor revenues this week, Nintendo decided to whet our appetites by confirming they will be releasing a successor to the Wii console next year.
That’s where the news stopped. We don’t know much more for sure about the Wii 2 other than we’ll be able to get it in 2012.
Nintendo will most likely let us know more details about the Wii 2 at the E3 conference this June, but for now we’re left with a bunch of rumoured features.
The rumours began last week after a few features leaked to Game Informer. Since then, even more have been rolling in, and they look pretty cool.
We collected them all the latest Wii 2 rumours here for you. Click below to take a look.
Unlike the current Wii system, the Wii 2 will be capable of pumping out full 1080p HD video to your big screen TV. Nintendo has taken a long time to finally adopt HD, while the PS3 and Xbox 360 have had it since the beginning.
This is perhaps the coolest rumour about the Wii 2. The controller will have a high-res six-inch touchscreen that can stream game content from the console. This means the controller is essentially a game system in itself, meaning the possibilities are endless.
The current Wii remote will also work with the Wii 2, so hang on to your accessories.
The rumoured Wii 2 specs will blow the PS3 and Xbox 360 out of the water. According to IGN, the AMD graphics processor used in the Wii 2 will outperform the visuals on both its rivals.
Initial speculation pointed to the Wii 2 working with 3D TVs, but Nintendo quashed that rumour when it announced that the system would be launching next year. The company doesn't want to develop a 3D system that you need glasses to see. They're waiting for technology to reach the point where glasses-free 3D is affordable on the big screen.
With powerful hardware comes hardcore games. rumours suggest that Nintendo may shed its 'cutesy' image and finally go after older gamers. It's possible they're courting Rockstar Games to develop a new Grand Theft Auto game for the system's launch.
It's likely that the Wii 2 will connect to the new Nintendo 3DS, allowing you to control games on the big screen and download mini games to take on the go.
The Wii 2 will be huge, about the size as the original Xbox 360. That's a huge departure from the sleek and slim Wii, but all that powerful hardware has to go somewhere. The design may also be based on the original SNES from the early 1990s, giving it a cool retro look.
Foxconn, the giant electronics manufacturer in China that makes iPhones and iPads for Apple, will likely be building the Wii 2 as well.
The current code name for the Wii 2 is 'Project Café,' but the final name has yet to be announced. Some sources tell IGN that the final name of the console will be 'Stream.' This hints at the ability to stream content from your console to your controller or 3DS.
Due to the impressive hardware, the console is likely to be a lot more expensive than the Wii was when it first launched. Expect a price tag of up to $400.
Of course, we don't have the full specs on the Wii 2, and we probably won't know much more until the E3 conference in June. Here's what we hope makes it into the system:
- Backwards compatibility with Wii games
- An online store for downloading classic games and apps
- Large flash storage or a hard drive for storing movies, music, and games
- Blu-ray player
