Here Are All The Wii 2 rumours We Know About So Far (In Case You Can't Wait Until 2012)

After reporting some poor revenues this week, Nintendo decided to whet our appetites by confirming they will be releasing a successor to the Wii console next year.



That’s where the news stopped. We don’t know much more for sure about the Wii 2 other than we’ll be able to get it in 2012.

Nintendo will most likely let us know more details about the Wii 2 at the E3 conference this June, but for now we’re left with a bunch of rumoured features.

The rumours began last week after a few features leaked to Game Informer. Since then, even more have been rolling in, and they look pretty cool.

We collected them all the latest Wii 2 rumours here for you. Click below to take a look.

