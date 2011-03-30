Wii 2 Not Likely To Include 3D, Says Nintendo

By James Brightman



Nintendo 3DS just launched over the weekend, and many consumers are now getting acquainted with the device’s glasses-free 3D visuals. And while the focus currently is on 3DS, the industry is anxiously awaiting Nintendo’s next move in the console space, as the Wii continues to fade. Unlike Sony’s push into stereoscopic 3D, however, a Wii 2 isn’t likely to offer 3D gaming.

“Glasses-free is a big deal. We’ve not said publicly what the next thing for us will be in the home console space, but based on what we’ve learned on 3-D, likely, that won’t be it,” Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aime told CNN.

Nintendo has always been against 3D that requires glasses. “I think at Nintendo, we realise that any sort of goggle-type 3-D technology was not going to work,” Nintendo designer Hideki Konno said. “In order to make 3-D technology viable with video games, we thought we needed to have glasses-free 3-D.”

The problem in the console space is that the glasses-free screen technology used in 3DS might not be affordable enough on a large scale for a Wii 2 to make 3D a major feature. Knowing Nintendo, though, the company will probably come up with some innovation that none of us saw coming.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.