Latest Wii 2 rumour: A Six-Inch Touchscreen Controller

These are the current Wii controller. They’ll probably work with the Wii 2.

rumours about the Nintendo’s next video game console started swirling last week. Now we have a bit more juicy details.The Wii 2 (code-named “Project Café”) is said to have a controller with a six-inch touchscreen, two analogue sticks, and eight buttons. The new console should also support the current model of Wii controllers.



The touchscreen controllers open up a lot of possibilities, like games that display more information on your controller, or even separate apps and mini games.

Last week a report from Game Informer said the next Wii will be capable of displaying HD graphics. The console is likely to be unveiled at the E3 conference in June.

