The NBA World Was Floored By How Good Three Freshman Phenoms Looked In Chicago Last Night

Last night the basketball world got its first real look at Julius Randle, Jabari Parker, and Andrew Wiggins — the three 18-year-olds responsible for

the massive hype surrounding next summer’s NBA Draft.

A reported 68 NBA scouts showed up to watch the three guys play in a doubleheader in Chicago, and they did not disappoint.

In the first game, Randle had 27 points and 13 rebounds for Kentucky in a 78-74 loss to Michigan State.

In the second game, Duke’s Parker had 27 points and 9 rebounds, while Wiggins had 22 points and 8 rebounds for Kansas in a 94-83 Jayhawks win.

We’ll get to each individual guy below, but these two tweets sum up the night:

1. LeBron liked what he saw:

GM’s wish the draft was tomorrow

— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 13, 2013

2. An NBA scout on which guy looked the best:

Me to NBA scout: “What’d ya think?” Reply: “I’ll take any of em.”

— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) November 13, 2013

Parker was the stand-out player. He has by far the most complete, NBA-ready game of the three freshmen. He can shoot, drive to the basket, and finish in traffic.

He can also sky to the rim:

He drew immediate comparisons to Grant Hill:

Side-by-side comparison of Jabari Parker and Grant Hill alley-oop dunks. Eerie: pic.twitter.com/GAKsuIVXmm

— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 13, 2013

ESPN’s Michael Wilbon wrote a great article about the night, and included this nugget about Parker from Derrick Rose:

“I’ll never forget the night nearly four years ago when Derrick Rose, who preceded Parker at Simeon High School in Chicago, told me I needed to go out to the South Side and watch Parker, ‘because he’s better than I am,’ Rose said that night. I told Rose he was nuts, and the young Bulls guard said, ‘You have to see him. He can do everything.'”

Kansas coach Bill Self called him “the most skilled 6’8″ guy you’ll ever find.”

Wiggins isn’t as polished as Parker. He took some quick shots and struggled to exploit mismatches with off-ball movement.

But he’s freakishly athletic and he excels in the open court, which will serve him well at the NBA level.

In the last two minutes against Duke he nailed a step-back jumper, and then sealed the game with a dunk past Parker:

While Parker looked like a finished product, Wiggins looked like a baby deer who didn’t exactly know how to use his limbs yet … which is scary considering he had 22 and 8.

Randle isn’t as athletic as Wiggins, or as smooth as Parker. He can’t go right and he committed seven turnovers — many of them while wildly spinning in the lane to try to get the ball on his dominant left hand.

But he’s incredibly quick and strong for his age. In addition, Randle’s rebounding ability is probably the most impressive individual skill that we saw last night. He has a Kevin Love-like talent to carve out space and gobble up boards.

He’s not bad in the post for an 18-year-old either:

The 2014 NBA Draft has been billed as the best draft in a decade. If Tuesday night was any indication, it’ll be as good as advertised.

