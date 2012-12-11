Would You Switch To A BlackBerry If It Meant Never Paying For Voice Service?

British Pop Star Jessie J with her BlackBerrys

Photo: Ian Gavan / Getty Images

RIM is expanding its BlackBerry Messenger service, which lets BlackBerry users text other BlackBerry users for free, to include free voice calls when you’re connected to WiFi.It’s compatible with all BlackBerry OS 6 devices and above.



If you want this functionality, just download the new BlackBerry Messenger 7 app, which will be available in BlackBerry App World today.

We’re sceptical that this will do much to turn around RIM’s fortunes. To borrow a line from Arianna Huffington, “When your house is burning down, you don’t worry about the remodeling.”

However, RIM will formally announce new BlackBerry phones running its new BlackBerry 10 operating system on Jan. 30, 2013. The WiFi calling feature could be a big part of that.

