Samsung's Wifi-Only Galaxy Tab Will Be Cheaper Than The iPad*

UPDATE: Samsung issued a correction this morning saying the wifi-only Samsung Tab will come with 16 GB of storage, not 32 GB.

EARLIER: Samsung will start selling a wifi-only version of the seven-inch Galaxy Tab on April 10th, the company announced.

This week Sprint and Verizon started subsidizing the 3G version of the Tab down to $200, but you need to sign up for a two-year contract to get the deal.

Considering that the Galaxy Tab only runs Android 2.2 Froyo — not the tablet-optimised 3.0 Honeycomb — and is less powerful than tablets like the iPad 2 and Xoom, this seems like a good deal.

The new price is already $150 cheaper than the the 16 GB wifi-only iPad 2 and has double the storage.

Along with the Xoom, the Galaxy Tab is one of the only decent competitors for the iPad. At this price, it may finally entice people to choose Android over Apple.

Before you pull the trigger and buy one right away, keep in mind Samsung will have two new Honeycomb-powered tablets this summer, the Galaxy 10.1 and Galaxy 8.9. Both will be lighter and slightly thinner than the iPad 2.

