How to use Wi-Fi calling and make phone calls even without a cell signal

Melanie Weir,William Antonelli
Woman on train looking at phone headphones
Wi-Fi calling can come in handy when you’re traveling. Peter Muller/Getty Images
  • Wi-Fi calling allows you to make calls using a Wi-Fi connection instead of a cellular connection.
  • Wi-Fi calling is available on nearly every popular phone, and nearly every major cell carrier lets you use it for free.
  • If you have spotty cell service, Wi-Fi calling is a great way to make sure your calls don’t drop.
If you’ve had a cellphone for a long time, you’ve probably heard of Wi-Fi calling. Wi-Fi calling is a great feature that helps you make quality phone calls even when your cell reception is weak.

Here’s what you should know about Wi-Fi calling, including how to set it up on your phone.

How to turn on Wi-Fi calling

The exact way to turn on Wi-Fi calls on your phone will depend on what phone you have. Here’s how to enable Wi-Fi calling on your iPhone or Android.

On an iPhone

1. Open your phone’s Settings app and tap the Cellular option to open your cellular network menu.

2. Find the Wi-Fi Calling option and tap it.

What is Wi Fi calling 2
Open the ‘Wi-Fi Calling’ menu. Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Toggle the Wi-Fi Calling switch to the left, so it turns green.

What is Wi Fi calling 3
Tap the switch so it toggles to the right. Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. A pop-up will appear, giving you more details about the sort of information that gets sent to your cell phone carrier when you enable Wi-Fi calling. Read to make sure you’re okay with the terms, then tap Enable.

Image
Tap ‘Enable’ in the pop-up menu. Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. Another pop-up will appear, asking you to confirm your address – this is so if you call 911 with Wi-Fi, emergency services will know your location. The appearance of this pop-up may change slightly based on your cellular carrier. Confirm your address, then tap Next.

What is Wi Fi calling 5
Confirm your address using the form given. Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. Follow the on-screen instructions from your carrier to finish setting up Wi-Fi calling on your device.

On Android

1. Open your phone’s dialer – the screen where you type in phone numbers – and tap the three dots in the top-right corner.

2. Select Settings.

The Dialer app on an Android phone, with the Settings option highlighted.
Open your dialer app’s settings. William Antonelli/Insider

3. In the menu that appears, tap Wi-Fi calling and then tap the switch next to it so it flips to the right.

4. You’ll be asked to confirm that you want to enable Wi-Fi calls, and then you’ll have to enter your address – this is so if you call 911 with Wi-Fi, emergency services will know your location.

Once you’ve done both, Wi-Fi calling will be enabled.

